Akhil Sachdeva: I Don’t Think the Film Industry Has Given Me My Due

New Delhi– Singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva, known for soulful hits like Tera Ban Jaunga, Mere Liye, and Humsafar, believes he hasn’t received the recognition he deserves from the film industry. In a candid conversation with IANS, the artist opened up about navigating expectations, the importance of staying grounded, and his hopes for greater creative collaboration.

“I feel the film industry hasn’t given me my due,” Sachdeva said. “Most of my songs—whether composed, written, or sung—are entirely my own. I’ve built them from the ground up.”

Despite the challenges, Sachdeva remains focused on what he can control: his craft. “I’m the kind of person who stays away from things that are beyond my control,” he said. “I give my all to what’s within my reach, and for me, that’s making music.”

While he expresses gratitude for his journey so far, he acknowledges that opportunities haven’t come easily. “Maybe God knew I wouldn’t get many songs from others in the industry—at least not at first,” he said. “That’s why I was given the ability to write and compose my own music.”

Sachdeva hopes that composers who truly understand his voice and artistic vision will come forward to collaborate. “I’m happy creating my own songs, but I also believe that, given the right song and the right composer who believes in my voice, I can deliver something magical,” he said. “That’s a promise.”

With unwavering faith in his talent and a deep connection to his music, Akhil Sachdeva continues to carve his path—one heartfelt melody at a time. (Source: IANS)