A.R. Rahman to Perform Live at ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch on May 24

Chennai– Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will perform live at the audio launch of director Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated action film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. The grand event is scheduled to take place on May 24 at Sairam College in Chennai, the film’s makers announced on Wednesday.

Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan’s production company and one of the co-producers of Thug Life, also confirmed that the film’s trailer will debut on May 17 at 5 p.m., ahead of its worldwide release on June 5.

“In recent days, we paused our celebrations to stand in solidarity with the nation,” Raaj Kamal Films said in a statement. “We remain deeply grateful for the support, patience, and understanding of our audiences across the world. With renewed clarity and respect for the moment, we now resume the Thug Life journey.”

The statement added: “The road ahead is charged with conviction in our hearts and creativity as our compass. We are honored to share this labor of love and rebellion with you. The Thugs march forward — fueled by your love and unwavering support.”

The audio launch was initially scheduled for May 16, but was postponed out of respect for rising tensions along India’s borders. In a previous statement, Kamal Haasan addressed the decision, saying, “Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation’s border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for May 16.”

Haasan emphasized the importance of national solidarity over celebration: “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. Our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and reflection.”

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan. The film also stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Billed as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph,” the project marks another major collaboration between Ratnam and Haasan.

The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and action choreography by the acclaimed stunt duo Anbariv. (Source: IANS)