Aishwarya Rajinikanth Opens Up About Directing Her Father in Lal Salaam at IFFI 2025

Mumbai— Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth spoke candidly about the experience of directing her father, megastar Rajinikanth, in her film Lal Salaam during her appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa on Thursday.

Calling the moment “surreal,” Aishwarya said presenting the film at the festival felt like a major milestone. “The moment is still sinking in. I’m really at a loss for words for this experience. I think it’s a blessing for this film,” she said.

Reflecting on the making of Lal Salaam, she said the journey came with significant challenges. “There were so many experiences and hardships throughout this journey. It was a huge challenge to make this film, and my father has been such a strong foundation for it to happen. I truly owe it to him,” she said, thanking the producers and composer A.R. Rahman for their support.

Aishwarya described the opportunity to showcase the film on a global stage as something the team had never imagined. “Every single person who worked on this film has taken back bits and pieces of its emotion. To present it on a platform like this, globally, was never even in our minds,” she said.

For Aishwarya, directing Rajinikanth during the year marking his 50th anniversary in cinema carried special meaning. “As a daughter, as a director, and as a member of the film fraternity, this is a dream come true,” she said. “To celebrate his 50th year, and for this film to be a part of that, is a blessing.”

When asked whether she took any liberties while directing her father, Aishwarya said Rajinikanth maintained strict professionalism on set. “He was very professional, and he kept it that way. That made it even harder because every time we crossed paths, he would stand up. It was difficult to work around him as a director because we’re all so close to him,” she said.

She added that watching him work each day felt like “a walking masterclass.” “His dedication, his timing — everyone had to be punctual because he was punctual. Everyone had to be dedicated because he was dedicated. It was like a 24-hour free masterclass for all of us,” she said.

Aishwarya also spoke about the film’s central message of “humanity above religion,” saying she felt proud that Rajinikanth helped amplify that theme across regions. “I think I sound like I am bragging about my father, but when the whole world is celebrating his 50th year, it isn’t wrong for me to feel proud,” she said.

Discussing her memories with the cast, she said the entire team went above and beyond during production. “Every single cast and crew member faced a lot of challenges, and even after their takes were done, they came back to give us that one shot, that one extra frame. I should thank every one of them,” she said.

Lal Salaam, released in 2024, is a Tamil-language sports action drama produced by Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, alongside an ensemble cast, with Rajinikanth appearing in an extended cameo role. (Source: IANS)