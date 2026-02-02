Air India Grounds Boeing 787-8 After Pilot Reports Possible Fuel Control Issue

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect related to the fuel control switch.

In an official statement, the airline said the aircraft was taken out of service shortly after the issue was flagged, as a precautionary measure. Air India added that it has involved aircraft manufacturer Boeing to examine the matter on a priority basis and address the pilot’s concerns.

An Air India spokesperson said the development has been communicated to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and that the airline is following all required safety procedures while the issue is under review.

The airline also clarified that it had earlier carried out checks on the fuel control switches across its entire Boeing 787 fleet, following a directive from the regulator. No issues were detected during those inspections.

Air India reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority and said it will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the highest safety standards.

In December, the airline had said a Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. The aircraft was subsequently taken in for required checks, the airline said. (Source: IANS)