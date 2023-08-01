Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s fashion outing

- Advertisement -

By Tanya Banon

New Delhi– Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor were showstoppers for designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil at FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands on July 31 at The Taj Palace, Delhi.

The actors join a host of other stars who have made it to the Capital over the past five days for the fashion extravaganza.

Etheria Bridal Couture ’23 draws inspiration from the ethereal beauty of travel and the irresistible allure of an era long past, it captures the essence of timeless elegance and indulgent luxury.

The collection is a descendant of the designer’s travels across Italy and especially a gorgeous town called Catania in Sicily. Inspired by the grandeur of Roman palaces, a seamless fusion of Indian and Roman influences creates a tapestry of magnificence that ignites the imagination.

The bridal silhouettes from the collection explore exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and gloves, just like in the Gatsby Era. The signature cocktail gowns are revisited with a lens of splendour. The menswear features three-piece layering with ornamented tuxedos, glittering in crystals and beautiful glass beads.

Actor Disha Patani made an appearance for designer Dolly J. The collection titled Selene featured soft flowing silhouettes sculpted to accentuate its wearer, with Pearly white sequins, metallic tissues, Ivory tulle, and iridescent silver sequins. (IANS)