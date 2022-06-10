Addressing food and its relationship with overall health

N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– The RoundGlass Living app’s Food channel is centred on the idea that food is a path to our wholistic well-being and that it is best understood through connection, collaboration, and community.

Access to recipes from the leaders in vegetarian cuisine, along with 60+ online Cooking Courses taught by chefs such as James Beard, Award nominees Amanda Cohen and Shenarri Freeman, as well as Akhtar Nawab, Peter Barrett, Naoko Takei, are available to users over the app. The courses were created in collaboration with Fabienne Toback, an executive producer of the Peabody Award-nominated High on the Hog on Netflix.

With the launch of RoundGlass Living Food, global wholistic wellbeing company RoundGlass Living dedicates itself to empowering people on their personal well-being journey, bringing together some of the most notable and influential names in the world of vegetarian cuisine to address food and overall health relationship.

Thoughtful columns are also written by people who are well-known in the industry, such as Maria Pinto, Clarissa Wei, Betty Hallock, and James Beard Award nominees Rich Shih and Roxana Jullapat.

For Indians, the brand has something special in store, something regional and unique to the country itself, says Jeff Gordinier, Food Lead (Writer) “Our experienced team in India is gathering vegetarian recipes, commissioning columns, and creating video courses that celebrate a wide range of vegetarian traditions and ingredients from all the regions of India. We hope to honor a wide range of cuisines while also working with some of the most innovative chefs in India.”

The Nourishing Library features a variety of resources and guidebooks associated with wellbeing. A beautifully illustrated Ingredient Encyclopedia that serves as a global database of knowledge and facts about healthy foods and ingredients from around the world. (IANS)