Accessories for your abode

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A house that exudes comfort, a wine glass filled with luxury, or a bedsheet that lulls you into a lovely sleep-these carefully selected little details are what give our homes their emotional impact and serve as an accurate reflection of our personalities.

Since last year, Nykaa Fashion has been committed to providing customers with a diverse selection of brands to improve the look of the places in their homes. Twig & Twine, a home brand that aspires to provide twofold possibilities to let your home express your individual story, is now being offered on the top multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform.

Building a house piece by piece and going on a hunt can be exciting and overwhelming experiences. Twig & Twine offers collections that are seasoned with elegance, story, and style to assist you in this process and allow you to explore the worlds of whimsical, minimalistic, yet trend-forward and price-conscious designs. Your home will become a storyteller above average thanks to the foreign style and feel of the offers, which are imbued with a dash of levity, knowledge, and “realness” in earthy colours, reflections, metallic textures, and prints.

Adwaita Nayar, Founder, and CEO of Nykaa Fashion said, “Nykaa Fashion is committed to enhancing the meaning of comfort and style for our consumers right from how they dress themselves to their homes. Home is a very special category that we started last year and the interest and engagement from our consumers have encouraged us to launch Twig&Twine, our very own brand. T&T is an effort to bring curatorial expertise that reflects and acknowledges the personality of our shoppers, and we can’t wait for them to add our pieces to their homes.”

Here is a list of categories to explore as you get ready to give your home a warm uplift:

Living it up: The things that have a story of their own, are those that should be treasured in your living room. Tabletop accents, candle holders, artificial flora, cushion covers, portable wine racks, and more to elevate your home needs.

Kitchen Confidential: If you can’t go out, bring the cafe into your kitchen with the dinnerware, drinkware, serve ware, and other essentials from Twig & Twine which offers a range of bowls, mugs, teacups, platters that will make you feel like you are dining in an aesthetic set up with your loved ones. If you enjoy being the shining host of the gatherings then pack your best game to the table with our selection of serving boards, ice buckets, dinner platters, bar tool sets, and more.

Can you feel the cuddles, snuggles, and giggles?: Let your bedroom ensconce you in the coziest hugs with Twig & Twine collections of cotton tufted bed covers, aesthetic enhancing wall mirrors, cushions, and throws that will make you want to stay in all day.

If Rome was not built in a day, how will your home be? So get shopping from the Twig & Twine home options, only at www.nykaafashion.com (IANS)