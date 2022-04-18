Academy of Creative Arts Presents “It’s Shaadi Time” and “Naacho Naacho” at the Wedding Expo on April 24

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA– The Academy of Creative Arts, whose mission is to provide an environment where creativity is encouraged and fostered by developing love for the art that will continue to grow forever, will present “It’s Shaadi Time” dance program by its students.

“The Academy of Creative Arts is excited to present two dance performances from our kids Bollywood batches,” said Academy of Creative Arts co-founder Java Joshi. “These kids have been working extremely hard with choreographer/Instructor Krithi Nathan and are super excited to finally present their power packed performances for you all.”

The first piece, “It’s Shaadi Time!”, will be presented by the Academy’s Amazing All Stars, its advanced kids Bollywood group. The big fat Indian wedding is incomplete without dancing and these talented kids know how to celebrate in style to some of Bollywood’s top wedding hits. The performers are Saanvi Redhu, Lauren Mathew, Aarohi Konkathe, Diya Rajendran, Jessica Mathew, Shlok Jain, Prashi Patel, Disha Gupta and Ananya Patil.

The second piece, “Naacho Naacho”, will be presented by the Academy’s Dancing Dazzlers”, its beginners kids Bollywood group. These kiddos got the perfect energy and spirit to get you dancing so get ready to “naacho” with them. The performers are Anagha Sandeep, Dviti Patel, Likhila Adigopula and Meher Seth.

“Come support them this Sunday April 24 at 1pm and let’s get the wedding festivities going,” said Mr. Joshi.

Based in Burlington, MA, Academy of Creative Arts was founded by Massachusetts couple Java Joshi and Hetal Joshi. The Academy of Creative Arts now has over 30+ different programs for all ages such as Art, Drawing & Painting, Hindustani Vocal, Bollywood, Kathak, Odissi, Bhangra, BollyX, Contemporary, Theatre & Acting, Photography, Public Speaking, Henna etc. all taught both virtually and in-person under one roof at their 18,000 square-feet facility in Burlington, MA. Academy’s mission is to provide an atmosphere where creativity is encouraged and fostered developing love for the art that will continue to grow forever. Visit Academy’s website to know more about their programs – www.academyofcreativearts.com

Academy’s choreographer/instructor Krithi is a passionate dancer, choreographer, and teacher based out of the Boston area. She has been trained in the Indian classical dance form, Bharatnatyam, for the past 20 years. She has performed, taught workshops, and choreographed at various places in New England area. She currently teaches Bollywood dance to kids, teens, and adults at the Academy of Creative Arts. She believes it’s a great way to educate people about Indian culture, all while getting a good workout! Recently, she has been exploring dance filmography and choreographing concept videos based on various dance themes.