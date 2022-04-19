Dr. Chandra Lingisetty Joins eternalHealth as Chief Medical Officer

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—eternalHealth, a consumer centric Medicare Advantage Plan in Massachusetts, recently announced that Dr. Chandra S. Lingisetty, MD, MBA, MHCM, has joined the company as its Chief Medical Officer.

Before joining eternalHealth, Dr. Lingisetty served as the Chief Administrative Officer at Baptist Health Physician Partners, Arkansas’s largest Clinically Integrated Network. At Baptist Health, he worked diligently to implementing value-based care solutions with a network of 2,000 providers.

By leveraging his long-term experience as a practicing internist and physician executive at Baptist Health, he has seen success in aligning the healthcare stakeholders’ efforts with patient-centered solutions.

“Dr. Lingisetty has a passion for innovation, equitability, and high-quality offerings and care in health care,” said eternalHealth CEO Pooja Ika. “In addition to being a member of the core executive team at eternalHealth, Dr. Lingisetty will be pivotal in delivering the shared commitment to our members, along with the other partners such as hospitals, providers, pharmacies, and other key stakeholders.”

Dr. Lingisetty brings over 20 years of well-rounded healthcare experience, including diverse training, practice, and significant leadership roles. He is also an author, speaker, and member of the American College of Healthcare Executives,

Dr. Lingisetty holds a Master of Health Care Management degree from Harvard University, and an MBA from UALR. Finishing his medical education in India, he further moved on to enrich his clinical learning curve with post-graduate training in general/orthopedic surgery and general medicine at Liverpool, the United Kingdom, and Internal Medicine from New York Medical College, New York.