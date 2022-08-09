Aarya Walveka Crowned as MIss India USA 2022 From Among 74 Contenstants From 30 States

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK CITY, NY–Aarya Walvekar, 18, from Virginia has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

“It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV,” said Aarya who is an aspiring actress. Her hobbies include exploring new places, cooking and debating.

Saumya Sharma, a second year premedical student at the University of Virginia, was declared the first runner-up and Sanjana Chekuri of New Jersey was the second runner-up.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the pageant, which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India.

Meanwhile, coming back to the pageant, as many as 74 contestants representing 30 US states participated in three different pageants – Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA and Miss Teen India USA. Akshi Jain from Washington State was crowned Mrs. India USA and Tanvi Grover from New York was crowned Miss Teen India USA.

Pageant started with an opening dance number for all contestants choreographed by Shilpa Jhurani and followed by Ethnic costume and talent performances by top five and question/answer.

Winners of all three categories gets complimentary tickets to Mumbai to take part in worldwide pageants, also organized by the same organization, early next year.

Started by New York based eminent Indian Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran, under the banner of Worldwide Pageants. This year pageant was presented by Morgan Stanley, and supported by TV Asia and Royal Albert's palace. It was a full house show with over 500 people in attendance.

Dharmatma saran, Chairman, presented an appreciation plaque to Padmashree Dr. H.R. Shah – Chairman of TV Asia and Albert Jasani of Royal Albert’s Palace for their continued suppost. Judging panel included Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap, Swathi Vimal – the reigning Mrs. India Worldwide, Gietanjali Thakoer – National Director of Worldwide Pageants from Suriname, Sachin Mally CEO of Lucid Technologies, Sonika Krishna – Vice President of UST Contineo Health and Diamandi Devereaux – Hollywood actor and model. Sumathi Narayanan, State Director of Connecticut, was awarded “Stae Director of the Year” award. Khushi Patel, the reigning Miss India Worldwide, attended the pageant as Special Guest.

“In addition to Bollywood dance and songs on stage, they give speeches, do motivational speaking, mono acting, sing popular American songs, hip hop, paintings” said Dharmatma Saran.

“We are very proud of the fact that we have been able to imbibe Indian values, traditions, cultures and performing arts among Indian origin youth across the world” with our motto “bringing India closer”, said Dharmatma Saran

Esha Kode – The First Ever Miss Teen India Worldwide and Navya Paingol – the reigning Miss Teen India USA were emcees for the pageant. Nishi Bahl was the choreographer assisted by Shilpa Jhurani and Anushree Shah. Tabulation was done by Nilesh Choksi CPA.