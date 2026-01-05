A R Rahman Celebrates Birthday With ‘Moonwalk’ Team at Film’s Audio Launch

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — The makers of director Manoj N S’s upcoming film “Moonwalk” marked Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman’s birthday at the film’s grand audio launch on Sunday, with the music legend cutting a cake on stage alongside the cast and crew.

Rahman, who has sung all five songs in the film, is also making his acting debut with “Moonwalk.” The audio launch turned into a major musical event, featuring live performances by Rahman and lead actor Prabhu Deva, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans.

Director Manoj N S thanked the cast and crew for their contributions and said he was confident the film would bring joy and entertainment to audiences when it releases in theaters.

The highlight of the evening came when Rahman appeared on stage and performed all five songs from “Moonwalk” live, sending the crowd into a frenzy and turning the event into a full-fledged musical celebration.

Prabhu Deva, often referred to as India’s Michael Jackson, paid a 10-minute dance tribute to Rahman, performing to all five songs from the film. He was joined on stage by co-stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Asokan, Satz, and choreographer Sekhar.

The event ended on a high note when Prabhu Deva brought Rahman back on stage and encouraged him to dance to the iconic song “Mukkala.” This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Rahman’s birthday, with the entire “Moonwalk” team joining him in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

Actor Yogi Babu, speaking at the event, said he plays 16 different roles in the film and described his character as one of the most important elements driving the story forward.

Actors Aju Varghese and Arjun Asokan, who addressed the audience in fluent Tamil, shared their excitement about being part of what they described as a special comeback film alongside Prabhu Deva and A R Rahman.

Several film personalities attended the event, including actor Raghava Lawrence, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, producer Ishari K. Ganesh, and director Mysskin.

“Moonwalk,” a full-length comedy film, is scheduled for theatrical release in May. (Source: IANS)