712 climbers allowed to scale peaks in Nepal

- Advertisement -

Kathmandu– A total of 712 climbers have received permission by Wednesday to climb 29 mountains in Nepal during the fall climbing season.

The climbers are from 62 countries and regions, and 163 of them are females, according to the Department of Tourism.

“We’re expecting a surge in the number in the coming days,” Rakesh Gurung, director at the agency, Xinhua news agency reported

As many as 308 climbers shall climb Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak at 8,163 metres.

Nepal has earned 366,853 U.S. dollars in royalty fees by issuing the permits, the department said.

The Nepali government has decided to open an additional 57 mountains for climbing. Previously, 419 mountains including the world’s highest Mount Qomolangma had been open for ascending.

The fall climbing season in Nepal starts in September and runs until November. (IANS)