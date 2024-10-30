5 hacked to death in clash between 2 nomadic groups in Odisha; 5 abducted

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar– In a shocking incident, as many as five people, including three women were killed in a group clash at Karamdihi in Odisha’s Sundargarh district late on Tuesday night, over an alleged extramarital affair and one woman and four children were abducted by the attackers.

Five others injured in the clash are undergoing treatment at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.

Sources claimed that people belonging to two nomadic tribes of Maharashtra clashed over an alleged extramarital relationship.

The accused allegedly hacked five people to death with sharp weapons when they were sleeping in their tents at Gitapada in Karamdihi in Sundargarh district of Odisha late on Tuesday night.

After being informed about the clash and the murders, the western range DIG, Brijesh Rai, Sundargarh SP, Pratyush Diwakar and Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), HK Behera along with a dog squad, scientific and technical team reached the crime scene and launched an investigation.

“Five out of the ten people who survived the murderous assault are undergoing treatment at Sundargarh DHH. We ascertained after talking to the injured persons that around four people assaulted them with sharp weapons.

“Those who managed to flee from the tent witnessed the incident from afar. The victims belong to nomadic tribes from Maharashtra,” said DIG Brijesh Rai.

He further informed that three families, from Wardha in Maharashtra, Chapra in Bihar and Dhanbad in Jharkhand, were staying at Karamdihi for the last five days.

The murderous assault was carried out on Tuesday night around 10.30 P.M. in which three women and two men were killed.

As per the complainant Abinash Pawar of Wardha district of Maharashtra, the attackers have also abducted his wife and two children and the two children of his sister-in-law.

The five deceased have been identified as Chhama Bhola (25), Pundi Pawar (65), Subhash Pawar, Chanam Kumar Bhonsle (40), Bhukya Kaila (56).

“The neighbouring district police in Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur have been alerted to keep strict vigil on the bus and train routes. Meanwhile, different police teams have been deputed to various places to conduct raids on the relatives of the accused staying at other places,” added Rai.

Rai also said that police during the initial probe have come to know that there was some past enmity between the two groups.

Police have also been probing the angle of extra marital affair as a woman along with four children is also missing. (IANS)