21 US Congressmen and Senators Join Federation of Indian Associations at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC–Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ and New England organized “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” event to celebrate 75th year of India’s independence along with Asian American Pacific Islander Month celebration at the US Capitol Hill Washington, DC on May 12, 2022.

This event was blessed by a message from President Joe Biden and was attended by hundreds of Indian Americans as well as 21 US lawmakers from various states. Attendees included US Senator Cory Booker, and US representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, David Cicilline, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mijie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski, Abigail Spanberger, Vincente Gonzalez, Susie Lee, Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Grace Meng, Debrah Ross, Adriano Espaill, Jim McGovern, Matt Cartwright and Jim Langevin.

Federation of Indian Associations Chairman Ankur Vaidya said “FIA is planning a grand finale of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” around India’s Independence Day this year with flag hoisting at the Times Square in New York City”.

President of FIA New England Abhishek Singh said such historic celebration will take the journey forward for improving Indo-US relationship and it will be new beginning of pride and respect for all. (IANS)