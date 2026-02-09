Zero Tariffs for Indian Farm Exports to U.S., No Concessions for American Products: Chouhan

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Sunday that several Indian agricultural products will now be exported to the United States with zero tariffs, while American farm products will receive no tariff concessions in the Indian market.

Chouhan said India’s interests in agriculture and dairy have been fully protected under the interim trade framework, adding that the United States has agreed to significant tariff reductions on a range of Indian agricultural goods.

“These include spices, tea, coffee, coconut, coconut oil, betel nut, cashew, vegetable wax, avocado, banana, guava, mango, kiwi, papaya, pineapple, mushrooms, and some grains as well,” the minister said.

He noted that India’s agricultural exports reached $4.45 billion in 2024–25, with spice exports rising 88 percent. “Following this trade deal, our spices will gain a new and large market in the U.S.,” Chouhan said, adding that the agreement is expected to further accelerate exports of spices and other farm products.

The minister emphasized that no compromise had been made on the interests of Indian farmers. “No product that could harm farmers has been included in the agreement. All sensitive items have been kept outside,” he said.

Chouhan said no tariff concessions have been granted on products such as soybean, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, poultry, dairy, banana, strawberry, cherry, citrus fruits, green peas, chickpeas, mung beans, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco.

“Our biggest concern was that major grains must remain secure, and I can say with pride that all of them have been kept completely secure,” he said. “No doors have been opened for the U.S. for major grains, major fruits, and dairy products.”

He added that many American agricultural products will not be allowed into India, including hulled grains, flour, wheat, corn, rice, millet, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, cucumbers, mushrooms, pulses, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons, strawberries, and mixed canned vegetables.

On dairy, Chouhan said products such as liquid milk, milk powder, cream, yogurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, and cheese will not be permitted to enter the Indian market.

He also said India will not import spices from the U.S., including black pepper, cloves, dry green chilies, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, mustard seeds, husks, and powdered spices.

“The meaning is clear: our spices and our farmers are completely secure,” the minister said.

Chouhan added that the agreement would create new opportunities for Indian farmers, women, and young people to expand their participation in agricultural exports. (Source: IANS)