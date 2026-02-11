Yo Yo Honey Singh Hints at Global Move After Meeting American Rapper Ali Dee Theodore

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has sparked speculation about a possible international foray after declaring “it’s time for Hollywood” following a meeting with American rapper and producer Ali Dee Theodore.

Honey Singh shared a photo with Theodore on Instagram, writing, “Its time for Hollywood now !! Much love n respect,” suggesting ambitions to expand his career beyond India.

Theodore also posted the image on his Instagram Stories and praised Singh’s talent, calling him “one of the most talented producers I’ve ever heard.”

Ali Dee Theodore began his career releasing hip-hop recordings in the late 1980s and 1990s before shifting his focus to composition and production for film and television. He later led DeeTown Entertainment, a New York-based music production company, and has served as executive music producer on multiple films in the Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise.

His work includes projects tied to Disney’s global Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary celebrations, as well as contributions to several Disney titles and major studio soundtracks, including Despicable Me 4.

Honey Singh, born Hirdesh Singh, rose to prominence with his 2011 Punjabi album International Villager. The track “Gabru,” featuring J-Star, topped several Asian music charts, including the BBC Asian charts, and helped establish his mainstream appeal.

The Delhi-born artist further strengthened his profile through collaborations with artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and a series of chart-topping singles that gained massive traction on YouTube. Songs like “Brown Rang,” “High Heels,” and “Angreji Beat” played a key role in expanding his audience across India and abroad.

In 2024, Singh released the album Glory, which featured 18 tracks, including “Millionaire,” “Rap God,” and “Jatt Mehkma.” A documentary chronicling his career and personal journey, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, premiered on Netflix in December 2024.

The meeting with Theodore has fueled speculation that Singh may be preparing for projects aimed at the global entertainment market. (Source: IANS)