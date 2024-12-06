Yo Yo Honey Singh documentary to drop on OTT on December 20

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The documentary based on Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ has set its streaming date. It is set to drop on OTT on December 20.

It is directed by Mozez Singh of ‘Human’ fame, and offers an exclusive look into the life of the hip-hop artiste and rapper. Revealing the real Honey, aka Hirdesh Singh, the man behind the headlines, it chronicles his rapid rise to fame, from the challenges he faced to his comeback.

The documentary has been produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain under tha banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said in a joint statement, “With ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name”.

They further mentioned. “After the success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, we’re proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide”.

For director Mozez Singh, capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience, as he said, “He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh’s world. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back”.

“But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame. This documentary highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man entirely unique in his making”, he added.

The documentary is set to premiere on December 20 on Netflix. (IANS)