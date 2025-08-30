“Workers Over Billionaires” March Set to Headline Labor Day in Boston, Replacing Traditional Park Plaza Breakfast

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– This Labor Day, Boston will witness an unprecedented show of solidarity as union members and community allies march under the banner of “Workers Over Billionaires.”

Organized by the Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC), the march marks the first-ever Labor Day Parade in the city’s history, replacing the traditional breakfast event at Park Plaza. The parade aims to channel growing frustration with the increasing influence of billionaires on government, the economy, and daily life.

“This isn’t just a parade; it’s a statement,” said Darlene Lombos, President of the GBLC. “We’re honoring Boston’s rich labor history while shining a spotlight on the need for fairness, security, and dignity on the job. Workers are fed up with billionaires hijacking our democracy, slashing programs that create jobs, and pushing for policies that harm our communities—whether it’s infrastructure, education, or healthcare.”

The march, set to begin at 9:30 AM from Liberty Mall near the Massachusetts State House, will bring thousands of working families together, standing up against the corporate greed that has widened the gap between the wealthy elite and everyday Americans.

The “Workers Over Billionaires” theme reflects a growing sentiment among labor groups, activists, and citizens about the need for economic justice in the face of rising costs, income inequality, and corporate-driven austerity measures.

Powerful Lineup of Speakers and Marchers

The parade will feature notable speakers and public figures, including U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Governor Maura Healey, and Mayor Michelle Wu, who will join union leaders like Jimmy Williams, General President of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), and Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Other high-profile labor voices expected to join include Chrissy Lynch, President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, and Chaton Green, General Agent of the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions.

The event will also feature a march procession that will travel through key landmarks, including BlackRock’s corporate offices, Faneuil Hall, and the JFK Federal Building, with stops designed to highlight corporations whose practices have exacerbated wealth inequality.

Route and Community Involvement

The parade will kick off with an opening program at Boston Common near the State House at 9:30 AM, followed by the march, which will start at 10:30 AM. Marchers will travel past several important sites before concluding at Boston City Hall Plaza for a festive closing program.

Stops along the route include:

Liberty Mall (State House)

First Public School in the U.S. (School Street)

BlackRock Corporate Offices (State Street)

Faneuil Hall (Congress Street)

SEIU Local 32BJ Site (Sudbury Street)

JFK Federal Building (Sudbury Street)

Boston City Hall Plaza

The event will also feature performances and entertainment from local community groups, including the Good Trouble Brass Band, the Musicians Marching Band, and BABAM Marching Band, as well as cultural performances from Terca Club, Circus Up, and the Roberto Clemente Dancers. Local biker clubs from various unions will also take part in the festivities.

“This Labor Day, we’re not just marching for workers; we’re marching to ensure that working-class voices are heard in the halls of power,” said Lombos. “This is about taking back our democracy and fighting back against corporate greed.”