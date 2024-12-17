Why Nikeet Dhillon had to listen to her latest song ‘Jaane Hai Te Ja’ almost ten times?

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Nikeet Dhillon recently revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes moment regarding her latest song, “Jaane Hai Te Ja.”

In a surprising confession, she shared that she had to listen to the track nearly ten times before truly connecting with it. Nikeet collaborated with Punjabi singer Happy Raikoti for her new music video.

Speaking about the song, the actress shared, “The song I was sent was a romantic song and it had an Indian touch to it. I heard it almost ten times to get into the zone. While getting ready for the shoot, I was wondering if the song had a very Indian feel into it then why are they styling me in a western outfit? I had questions in my mind but wanted to trust the director’s vision.”

“The first shot we had was on the bike so there was no music, the second shot we had was like playing in the jungle so no music again. In the evening when we were going to shoot for our third shot the director guided me that there is a sequence where you guys are fighting and then you leave. That is when I asked the director if it is a romantic song, then why are we fighting? Then the director replied saying No, this is a sad song and I was totally confused. Wait what? Sad song, then I asked gaane ka naam kya hai? He said ‘Jaane Hai Te Ja’, and I realised this is not the song Production house had sent to some other song by mistake,” Nikeet added.

Further, while divulging the details, Dhillon revealed that she was in Chandigarh for a vacation when a friend texted her about a song being recorded with Happy Raikoti and asked if she would like to be a part of it.

“I gave it a shot thinking that I haven’t done a music album for quite a long time, so why not and I said yes. It was on very short notice, and the very next day we started shooting for it,” Nikeet shared.

Nikeet Dhillon, who was crowned Miss India Himachal Pradesh last year, is an established name in the Punjabi film industry. She has many exciting line-ups of movies like “Jatt Brothers”, “Sikander 2,” and “Yaar Anmulle Returns.” (IANS)