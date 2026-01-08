Walmart Appoints Shishir Mehrotra to Board of Directors

- Advertisement -

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. said it has appointed Shishir Mehrotra, chief executive officer of Superhuman, formerly Grammarly, to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mehrotra will serve on Walmart’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and its Technology and eCommerce Committee, the company said.

“Our focus remains on serving customers through a people-led, tech-powered approach,” said Greg Penner, chairman of Walmart’s board of directors. “Shishir’s background adds to our boardroom the insight of a proven builder, offering a distinguished track record scaling platforms relied upon by millions.”

Randall Stephenson, lead independent director, said Mehrotra brings a combination of technical and product leadership experience. “Shishir brings a rare combination of technical depth and product leadership,” Stephenson said. “He has helped create and scale platforms that unlock creativity and productivity for people and teams at global scale. We’re excited to welcome him to our Board.”

Mehrotra said joining Walmart’s board comes at a pivotal moment for technology and retail. “I have long admired Walmart’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core values, and joining the Board as the company builds for an agentic AI future is a rare opportunity,” he said. “This era is the most significant technological shift I’ve seen in my career, and I look forward to working with the team to shape the future for the millions of people Walmart serves.”

Mehrotra has more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector and has built and scaled several widely used platforms. Prior to joining Superhuman, he was chief executive officer and co-founder of Coda, a productivity and artificial intelligence platform that grew to serve millions of users and tens of thousands of teams. Earlier in his career, he served as YouTube’s chief product officer and chief technology officer, helping scale the platform into one of Google’s largest and fastest-growing businesses and a leading destination for video creators worldwide.

He holds dual bachelor of science degrees in mathematics and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.