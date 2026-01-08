Three Indians Among Crew of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized by U.S. Forces

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Three Indian nationals were among the crew of a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by United States forces in the North Atlantic over alleged links to Venezuela, according to media reports.

The vessel, Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, was intercepted after a prolonged maritime pursuit that reportedly began in the Caribbean Sea and continued into the North Atlantic. The tanker was carrying a 28-member multinational crew that included 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians, three Indians and two Russians, one of whom was the ship’s captain.

All crew members are currently in U.S. custody. Authorities have not disclosed details on potential charges, conditions of detention, or the timeline for their release.

The seizure took place on Wednesday as part of what was described as a coordinated operation by U.S. agencies, with support from the United Kingdom. U.S. officials have alleged that the tanker had connections to Venezuela and may have been involved in attempts to bypass international sanctions.

Media reports citing U.S. authorities said the operation involved the U.S. Coast Guard and military units, with assistance from British forces. British airbases were reportedly used to support the mission, while Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft tracked the tanker as it moved through waters between Iceland and the United Kingdom.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from Russia, which condemned the seizure as a violation of international maritime law. Russia’s Transport Ministry said no country has the right to use force against a vessel lawfully registered under another nation’s flag.

Russian lawmakers also issued sharp criticism. Alexei Zhuravlev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence, was quoted as saying, “This is the most common form of piracy — the seizure of a civilian vessel by an armed American fleet.” He further claimed that such actions amounted to an attack on Russian territory because the tanker was sailing under the Russian flag.

As diplomatic tensions rise, the seizure of the Marinera has underscored growing frictions over sanctions enforcement, maritime security and global energy trade. The incident is being closely watched for its broader geopolitical implications as investigations and official responses continue to unfold. (Source: IANS)