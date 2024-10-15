Vishal Dadlani schools contestant on ‘Indian Idol 15’ for imitating other singers

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Music composer Vishal Dadlani of the duo Vishal–Shekhar, who is known for ‘Taxi No. 9211’, ‘Salaam Namaste’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tashan’ and others, encouraged a contestant to sing in his original style on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 15’.

Vishal serves as a judge on ‘Indian Idol 15’ along with Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal. The 23-year-old contestant Lakshya, who sang ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’, hoped to impress the judges with his vocals. But the judges criticised him for copying other famous singers.

Vishal stopped Lakshya’s audition mid-way, and said, “Aap original singers ke inflections aapke gaane mein daal rahe hain, first with Arijit, then with Atif. You’re singing well, par aap apna nahi gaa rahe ho. Ye ‘Indian Idol’ hai na, yahaan se idol nikaltein hai; yahaan aap nakal kar ke aage nahi badoge (you’re not using your original singing style. This is ‘Indian Idol’ where Idols are born. You can’t get ahead here by initiating someone)”.

He further mentioned, “You perform in public, right? Often in shows, when you imitate other artistes, you win praise from the audience because they want to listen to the songs as they know it. But until you don’t make an identity of your own, you will never become a star. You cannot become an Indian Idol singing in someone else’s style. This is my problem”.

Vishal told Lakshya that he really likes his voice but he didn’t like him imitating others.

“Aap sikho zaroor, ye bahut bade kalakaar hain aur bahut acche kalakaar hain; but jis din aap unki nakal karne lag jaoge, unki style apna loge toh aap hotel, restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge. To be an artiste, you really have to find your own space”, he added.

‘Indian Idol 15’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)