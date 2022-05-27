Vijay Prakash and Anuradha Juju Palakurthi Concert Set for Aug. 20 to Celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day and Support Samarthanam

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Samarthanam USA, India Association of Greater Boston and Juju Productions announced a mega-musical event on Aug. 20, 2022 at The Hanover Theater and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester, MA.

This concert is part of IAGB’s celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov.

The concert features maestro Vijay Prakash, the Oscar and Grammy winning song vocalist and winner of multiple Filmfare awards, along with the Indian Nightingale of New England and Radio Mirchi Award winner, Anuradha Palakurthi.

Flying in exclusively for the event is a band of 40 musicians from India led by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar. Bostonians will fondly remember the team from its earlier Anuradha Palakurthi concerts that celebrated the works of Madan Mohan in 2014, R D Burman in 2015, Bollywood singers in 2016 and BITS Pilani in 2018.

Said Vijay Prakash: “It’s an honor to be associated with such wonderful minds and hearts. Samarthanam is doing transformational work by skilling, empowering and changing the lives of differently-abled people. I am also thrilled to be sharing the stage with Anuradha ji for a live concert for the first time – our earlier concert was online. Performing with the grand band of musicians from Mumbai led by Mr Kamlesh Bhadkamkar is the icing on the top. Boston music lovers – be prepared for a spectacular treat. I am looking forward to a great musical evening”.

Anuradha Palakurthi added “Vijay Prakash is easily the favorite singer of the Palakurthi family, led by my mother-in-law who watches every one of his TV shows. Working with Kamlesh’s team – the best from Bollywood – and at a concert of this magnitude will be a very special treat for me and will mesmerize the audience.”

Samarthanam USA’s President Varavani Dwarki said: “Samarthanam Trust for Disabled has empowered 100,000 disabled and impoverished lives to date, and we have an ambitious goal of reaching 1 Million lives by 2030. We are looking forward to the generosity of our well-wishers to reach this milestone earlier. The event will entertain you and put your contributions to greater purpose.”

“Since 1962 our organization has hoisted the Indian flag in Boston on Independence and Republic days,” said IAGB President Vaishali Gade. “This year we celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. To mark this unforgettable occasion IAGB is pleased to bring you a multi week-long celebratory gala, lined with splendid activities in which each one of you can participate, starting with flag hoisting in various key towns across New England; community and cultural celebrations ‘Bharat Ki Parikrama & India Festival’ and a grandeur event and momentous celebration; the celebration of India’s cultural diversity and its unique alignment with American values”.

Ticket prices include dinner and will be available from 7th of June at: www.Sulekha.com/Nazraana22.

All proceeds benefit Samarthanam Trust for Disabled, India.

Do check out the updates posted at: http://tinyurl.com/VPJuJu2022

Juju Productions is a music and video production company. Artists and singers will work with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju to produce content that attracts global audiences – transcending national and cultural boundaries even while being rooted in Indian traditions.

Samarthanam empowers differently-abled and underprivileged sections of the community across India through its specialized education and skilling programs.

For more information about Samarthanam USA, please visit our website – samarthanamusa.org and email us with any questions or sponsorship inquiries at info@samarthanamusa.org.