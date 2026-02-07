Vijay Antony–Starrer ‘Nooru Saami’ Wraps Up Shooting

- Advertisement -

Chennai — The shooting of director Sasi’s much-anticipated film Nooru Saami, starring actor and music director Vijay Antony in the lead, has been completed, actor Ajay Dhishan confirmed on Saturday.

Ajay Dhishan, who plays the second lead in the film, revealed the update while speaking at the pre-release event of his other upcoming project, Pookie. During his address, he made a brief reference to Nooru Saami, disclosing that the unit has officially wrapped up filming.

The announcement follows an earlier update from Vijay Antony, who in November last year shared a photo from the sets of the film on social media platform X. The image showed the actor seated in what appeared to be a sugarcane field, accompanied by the caption, “#NooruSaami Final Schedule,” indicating that the production was nearing completion.

Nooru Saami marks Vijay Antony’s reunion with director Sasi after the phenomenal success of Pichaikkaran. In an earlier interview with IANS, Sasi had revealed that the film is based on real-life incidents and is centered on the emotional bond between a mother and her son. The title Nooru Saami (Hundred Gods) is notably inspired by a popular song from Pichaikkaran.

While drawing thematic inspiration from real events, Sasi clarified that Nooru Saami is not a continuation of Pichaikkaran. “Both stories are completely different and have nothing to do with each other,” the director had said.

Sasi had officially announced the project during the trailer launch of director Leo John Paul’s Maargan, describing Nooru Saami as a film that is particularly close to his heart. He also revealed that the film features two heroes, with Vijay Antony playing one lead role and Ajay Dhishan portraying the other.

Ajay Dhishan, who is Vijay Antony’s nephew, has previously worked as a child artist and is now stepping into a prominent lead role. Recalling their earlier association, Sasi had said he remembered Ajay as a child during the making of Dishyum and expressed confidence in his growth as an actor.

With shooting now complete, Nooru Saami is expected to move into post-production, with further details about its release anticipated in the coming months. (Source: IANS)