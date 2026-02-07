‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ Trailer Unveiled: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi Explore Love in All Its Beautiful Confusion

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–The trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a refreshing take on love — not as a fairytale, but as a deeply human experience that is layered, confusing, tender and quietly transformative.

Set against the restless rhythm of a bustling city, the film introduces two flawed individuals who are not searching for completion, but connection. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, the story follows characters still navigating their own emotional landscapes. Their relationship unfolds through silences, fleeting glances, half-spoken truths and conversations left unresolved, capturing the weight of choices that linger long after they are made.

The trailer hints at a modern love story that values emotional honesty over idealised romance. Rather than chasing perfection, Do Deewane Seher Mein embraces vulnerability, introspection and the slow, often uncertain journey of understanding another person — and oneself.

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

The project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur continues her strong run across industries, having built an impressive body of work in Hindi, Telugu and Marathi cinema. She began her career in television with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan and rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya before transitioning to films with Love Sonia. Her notable projects include Super 30, Batla House, Jersey (Telugu and Hindi), Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Pippa, earning her acclaim for both mainstream and content-driven performances.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri, a film that received critical appreciation for its nuanced portrayal of caste-based discrimination, social violence and emotional conflict.

With its introspective tone and understated storytelling, Do Deewane Seher Mein promises a heartfelt exploration of love that grows not through grand gestures, but through quiet moments of truth. (Source: IANS)