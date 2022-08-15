Venture Capitalist and Former TiE-Boston President Nilanjana Bhowmik on TiE Young Entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–TiE Boston’s Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Academy is inviting high school students to apply to its 2022-23 program, which fosters the next generation of leaders by creating a new learning environment where high school-aged participants can experiment, build resilience, and collaborate to create more productive and successful pathways to their personal and professional goals.

Over the past 16 years, TYE Boston has served close to 600 high school students in the greater New England area and had incredible success; 97% of alumni report an increased ability to lead, 90% of alumni report that TYE influenced their decision to pursue a career in STEM and 40% report TYE inspired them to start their own company.

During the leadership of former TiE-Boston President Nilanjana Bhowmik, TYE program expanded significantly. During an exclusive interview on Face-to-Face, Ms. Bhowmik talks about TYE.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Bhowmik is founder and General Partner of venture capital firm Converge. She received her B.Eng. in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, her M.S. in Computer Science from University of South Carolina, and her MBA from INSEAD.

The TYE Entrepreneurship Academy, spread over 9 months, will include design thinking, rapid prototyping, sales, and marketing. Throughout the academy, students will have the opportunity to collaborate with peers to create a solution to a pressing problem, learn directly from industry experts and startup founders, and develop their communication, collaboration, public speaking, and leadership skills as they create their startup. The Academy will run on alternating Saturdays and will be co-hosted by CIC Cambridge in Kendall Square.

Do you know a high school student who dreams of changing the world with their innovative solution? Applications for the 2021-2022 TYE Entrepreneurship Academy are now open. The deadline to apply is August 31, and there is limited space available. Learn more by visiting www.tye-boston.org/entrepreneur-academy

Sign up to upcoming Info Sessions scheduled on August 23 and August 30, 2022 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tie-young-entrepreneurs-program-30003673756

For more information, contact: Adam Carter, TYE Boston Program Director, adam@boston.tie.org or info@boston.tie.org