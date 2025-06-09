Vaughan Calls Gill’s Test Captaincy a Bold Move Following Rohit and Kohli Retirements

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called India’s decision to name 25-year-old Shubman Gill as Test captain a “bold move,” following the sudden retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red-ball cricket.

Gill will lead India in their opening series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle, a five-match tour of England beginning June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy.

With the exit of two of India’s most experienced batters, the spotlight now falls on a younger batting core featuring Gill, Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul. It marks a significant generational shift in India’s Test lineup.

“Well, it’s official—Shubman Gill is the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series,” Vaughan said. “It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill’s got plenty to prove, especially away from home, but he’s shown he’s got the temperament for big moments.”

Vaughan, who will be part of Sony Sports Network’s broadcast panel for the series, believes this tour could be a defining moment for India’s next generation of cricketers. “With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad hungry to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion,” he added.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar echoed Vaughan’s sentiments, expressing optimism about the team’s future. “There’s always something special about an Indian team touring England,” Gavaskar said. “This time, with a young captain and exciting new talent, the anticipation among fans is sky-high. Everyone is eager to see how these players rise to the occasion and carve out their own legacy.”

India’s upcoming tour of England marks a pivotal new chapter for the team, one that will test its resolve under a fresh leadership group in historically challenging conditions. Over the past century, India has won only three Test series in England—in 1971 under Ajit Wadekar, in 1986 under Kapil Dev, and in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. Notably, each of these historic wins came under first-time captains, underscoring the potential impact of new leadership.

As Gill steps into this high-pressure role, both fans and critics will be watching closely to see if history repeats itself. (Source: IANS)