Usha Uthup’s ‘Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai’ Celebrates the Joy of Life After 60

Mumbai– Legendary singer Usha Uthup is proving once again that age is no barrier to passion, creativity, or self-expression. In line with this belief, she has lent her iconic voice to the anthem “Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai”, a vibrant celebration of life after 60.

Backed by GenS Life, a startup committed to reshaping societal perceptions of aging, the anthem carries a powerful message: life beyond 60 can be filled with purpose, creativity, and joy.

Speaking about her involvement in the project, Uthup said, “The concept of Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai truly resonated with me. I’ve always believed that age should never limit creativity or passion. Singing this anthem allowed me to give voice to so many individuals who continue to live with vitality and intent well into their later years.”

Meenakshi Menon, founder of GenS Life and the creative mind behind the anthem, added, “At GenS Life, our mission is to highlight real people whose stories often go untold. This anthem is a tribute to the richness of life after 60. Each individual featured in the video embodies this message in their own beautiful way.”

Composer Shameer Tandon, known for his ability to blend genres with emotional depth, crafted a soundscape that balances nostalgia with a modern, uplifting tone. “We aimed to create music rooted in authenticity—something that mirrors the spirit of those embracing their second innings with pride and grace,” he said.

The music video features a dynamic group of individuals over the age of 60, each sharing their journey and zest for life, painting a compelling portrait of aging redefined.

Uthup, whose musical journey began in Kolkata nightclubs, quickly distinguished herself with her signature deep, velvety voice and genre-defying style. Over the decades, she has delivered memorable hits like “Hari Om Hari” (Pyaara Dushman, 1980), “Ramba Ho” (Armaan, 1981), “One Two Cha Cha Cha” (Shalimar, 1978), and “Darling” (7 Khoon Maaf, 2011).

For her immense contribution to Indian music, Uthup has been honored with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai is more than a song—it’s a declaration that life after 60 is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a bold new chapter. (Source: IANS)