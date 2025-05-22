Josh Brar Opens Up About Blending Contrasting Genres in New Track ‘Heart & Pain’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Josh Brar has opened up about the creative process behind his latest single, “Heart & Pain”, a track that boldly blends two vastly different musical genres to deliver a deeply personal and emotionally resonant experience.

Brar described the song as a reflection of his inner world, crafted to push the boundaries of conventional sound. “Heart & Pain is a song I wrote back in 2023 that still holds a special place in my heart. It feels like my own heartbeat turned into music. I challenged myself by fusing two very different genres to create something raw, honest, and meaningful. I hope it resonates with listeners the way it did with me while making it,” he shared.

The track, which marks the introduction of Kulmeet Bhargav, opens with the energy of an infectious pop anthem before seamlessly transitioning into a powerful qawwali-inspired section. The unexpected genre shift mirrors the emotional turmoil of heartbreak, capturing both its intensity and depth.

Directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann, and produced by Bunty Bains, the music video unfolds as a timeless love story, portraying a bond that transcends lifetimes. With dreamlike visuals and emotionally rich storytelling, the video immerses viewers in a world where love and sorrow coexist in haunting harmony.

Presented by Bunty Bains and featuring a standout appearance by Kulmeet Bhargav, “Heart & Pain” is now streaming on all major platforms under the T-Series label.

Brar also promoted the release on his Instagram, writing, “For the love that stayed. And the pain that followed. #HeartAndPain out now.”

Josh Brar first rose to prominence with his debut single “Tere Bina Na Guzara E”, which quickly gained international attention. The song charted on the UK Asian Music Charts and was featured in Spotify Canada’s outdoor billboard campaign, signaling a powerful start to his music career. (Source: IANS)