US envoy Eric Garcetti, K’taka minister Priyank Kharge discuss strengthening trade relations

- Advertisement -

New Delhi/Bengaluru– Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge, on Friday held talks with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in the national capital, aimed at enhancing trade relations between Karnataka and the US, an official said.

After the talks, Priyank Kharge held a press conference at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, and highlighted the key points of his meeting with Eric Garcetti.

Priyank Kharge said that he proposed the establishment of sister city corridors between Bengaluru and San Francisco, while underlining the shared strengths in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussions also covered integrating innovations from San Francisco into Karnataka and the opportunities for Karnataka’s emerging enterprises to access the US markets.

Discussions were also held regarding skill corridors, particularly in fintech, AI, and semiconductor manufacturing. They also discussed enhancing the market access programme.

This initiative aims to enhance economic, business, and technological investments, fostering significant cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology, Priyank Kharge stated.

He further told reporters that the US envoy assured him that steps would be prioritised for establishing a US consulate in Bengaluru. He believes this would create job opportunities for Kannadigas and enhance visa availability for students from Karnataka and South India.

Eric Garcetti said that establishing a consulate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is a natural choice, as Karnataka is now the world’s fourth-largest technology hub.

Bengaluru ranks fifth globally in the AI sector and the state is third in skill development and AI capabilities. The US Ambassador also emphasised Karnataka’s leadership in biotechnology, aerospace, and defence, positioning it as an ideal destination for investment and business.

He commended Karnataka’s human resources as a global model, noting that the consulate’s establishment would benefit both the US and India.

Minister Kharge also conveyed the message from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to the US Ambassador regarding the importance of establishing the consulate in Bengaluru. (IANS)