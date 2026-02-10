U.S. Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Hindu Rights Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. lawmakers on Monday warned of human rights violations and violence against religious minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh, calling for greater attention to incidents they said have received limited international coverage as the country heads into national elections.

Speaking at a congressional briefing at the U.S. Capitol, Representative Suhas Subramanyam said the event was intended to highlight abuses that often go unreported. “Human rights is an issue everywhere,” he said. “But sometimes it gets all the news. You see it on the news every day, and sometimes it doesn’t get any attention or any news.”

The briefing was organized by HinduAction and the Coalition of Hindus of North America and focused on what organizers described as a pattern of violence and discrimination affecting religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District and serves on the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, said the discussion centered on “human rights violations and violence against religious minorities like Hindus, in Bangladesh.” He pointed to photographs and accounts of victims displayed during the briefing and noted the timing of the concerns.

“The reality is there’s an election in three days, and one political group is not allowed to participate,” he said, adding that the political environment has heightened fears among minority communities.

He also cited allegations of voter suppression and targeted violence. “In other cases, we’re seeing instances of voter suppression of minority groups, and then we see actual violence,” Subramanyam said.

While acknowledging that the United States has its own human rights challenges, he said Washington should still expect a basic standard from partners and allies. “We want to certainly do a good job as Americans here in the U.S. when it comes to human rights. We’re not perfect,” he said. “But we also want our friends and allies, and all countries around the world to at least meet a certain standard.”

That standard, he said, is equal treatment regardless of religion, race, background, culture, identity, or ethnicity.

Subramanyam emphasized the importance of open discussion, saying that greater visibility is essential when abuses are overlooked. He thanked organizers for convening the briefing and drawing attention to the issue.

Representative Tom Barrett also addressed the gathering, linking advocacy for minority rights to broader U.S. foreign policy goals. He thanked participants for their engagement and said such efforts align with America’s role abroad in promoting stability and human dignity.

A former U.S. Army officer, Barrett said his 22 years of military service were shaped by counterterrorism operations, particularly during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said that while major battlefronts have wound down, the effects of terrorism and extremism continue to be felt globally.

“While the technical war on terror has really wound down, it doesn’t mean that the effects of terrorism have completely evaporated around the world,” he said.

Barrett urged advocates to continue engaging with lawmakers and policymakers in Washington. “I really encourage you to continue to raise that advocacy with your own members of Congress and others that you’re interacting with here in our nation’s capital,” he said. (Source: IANS)