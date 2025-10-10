Two of Zubeen Garg’s Security Officers Arrested, Sent to Five Days’ Custody as Probe Widens

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI – The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested two of late singer Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, deepening the ongoing investigation into the musician’s death. The arrests bring the total number of people detained in connection with the case to seven.

The two officers, who were taken into custody after four days of continuous questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati. While investigators sought 14 days of custody for further interrogation, the court granted five days of police remand.

Officials confirmed that Bora and Baishya were suspended on October 7 following allegations of serious financial irregularities tied to Garg’s personal finances. The CID had been probing possible fund misappropriation, and sources said the arrests followed the discovery of large, unexplained transactions linked to the duo.

Investigators have reportedly traced around ₹70 lakh to Bora’s bank account and another ₹40 lakh to Baishya’s, with the transfers believed to have been made through digital channels using funds belonging to the late singer. The SIT is now examining whether the two had direct access to Garg’s accounts or played any role in diverting his money.

Officials said the arrests are expected to shed light on the financial dimensions of the case, which has drawn widespread public attention across Assam. The CID is also exploring whether the alleged irregularities are connected to events leading up to Garg’s death.

Earlier this week, Assam Police Deputy Superintendent Sandipan Garg—Zubeen’s cousin—was arrested and remanded to seven days’ police custody. He was reportedly present at the yacht party in Singapore on September 19 where the popular musician drowned while swimming.

Garg had traveled to Singapore to perform at a Northeast India music festival, accompanied by several associates and friends, including his cousin. The SIT, formed under the supervision of senior officials, continues to piece together the financial and circumstantial evidence surrounding the high-profile case as public calls for transparency and accountability grow louder. (Source: IANS)