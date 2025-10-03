Two Musicians Remanded to 14-Day Police Custody in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

- Advertisement -

Guwahati– In a key development in the investigation into the death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, two musicians — Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta — were remanded to 14 days of police custody on Friday.

The duo, who had been arrested earlier in connection with the high-profile case, were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Guwahati, where proceedings lasted nearly an hour before the court ordered their continued detention. They were later sent back to the CID headquarters for further interrogation, police sources confirmed.

Investigators revealed that Goswami and Mahanta were in Singapore at the time of Garg’s death, a detail now under close scrutiny. Officials said the timing and circumstances of their trip abroad will be examined to determine whether it had any relevance to the singer’s demise.

Garg, widely celebrated across Assam and the Northeast as one of the region’s most influential cultural figures, passed away under circumstances that remain the subject of widespread debate and speculation. His family has alleged that he may have been forced into water despite having a pre-existing medical condition, a claim that investigators are now probing in detail.

“This investigation requires absolute precision and caution, given the public sentiment and the stature of Zubeen Garg in Assam’s cultural landscape,” a senior officer said.

Earlier, Siddharth Sharma, the late singer’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the Northeast India Festival, were also taken into custody as part of the inquiry.

The judicial remand of Goswami and Mahanta marks one of the most critical phases of the probe so far. Officials have emphasized that no angle will be overlooked as the CID continues to piece together the events leading up to Garg’s untimely death in Singapore.

The passing of Garg — whose music, activism, and public presence made him a cultural icon — has left Assam in mourning. Calls for justice from fans, cultural organizations, and community leaders continue to grow, keeping public attention firmly fixed on the case. (Source: IANS)