Twinkle Khanna and Kajol Share Parenting Advice with Alia Bhatt on Chat Show

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who appeared on the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, found herself on the receiving end of candid parenting advice from hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as the trio discussed childhood and raising children.

Twinkle Khanna told Alia that parents should not try to give their children a “perfect” upbringing, but instead focus on giving them unconditional love. “No matter how perfect a childhood you try to give, one day your kids will still go to therapy and blame you for their troubles,” Twinkle quipped.

Kajol added that the best thing a parent can do is to always listen to their child, regardless of age. Alia, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022, nodded along with the advice from her senior co-stars.

The show, described as a fun, unhinged, and sneakily insightful chat series, thrives on the easy chemistry and banter between Kajol and Twinkle. “When we talk, it becomes delightful chaos,” Kajol explained of the format, which emphasizes spontaneity over rigid structure. The trailer teases a glittering lineup of guests, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Varun Dhawan. The premiere episode featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together.

Earlier on the show, Salman shared his thoughts on life and parenthood. When asked about rumors that he planned to adopt a child, Salman denied them but expressed a strong desire to become a parent in the future. “Children, I will have one day soon,” he said, noting that his large family would provide ample support. “There’s a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children… By the time I have kids, my niece Aayat will be old enough to help take care of them.”

With its mix of humor, heartfelt advice, and candid revelations, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s liveliest new talk shows. (Source: IANS)