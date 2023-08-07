Treat your friend to a delicious meal

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– It’s always best to do it over a plate of food to chew on while we pore over our gossip and catch up with our pals on this friendship day to share new haircuts or their fresh life objectives. It feels good to offer something that we have prepared in our own kitchen, whether it be a snack while we watch one of our favourite films or a tasty supper to commemorate years of friendship. But what should we prepare for a gathering of friends?

Here are some recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa for friendship day:

BLUEBERRY ICE CREAM SORBET

Ingredients:

Blueberry

Lemon zest

Lemon juice

Egg White

Crushed Ice

Method:

Add blueberry, lemon zest, lemon juice, and egg white in a bowl.

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend for a minute until smooth.

Remove the mixture in the large bowl.

Chill the mixture for an hour in the deep fridge.

Serve with few fresh blueberry and lemon zest!

MAKAI KE KEBAB

Ingredients:

Baby corn

Potato pahari

Ginger chopped

Chilli green

Olive oil

Salt

Coriander leaves

Yellow chili powder

Black cumin

Method:

Mix finely, chopped blanched baby corn with boiled potato.

Add all ingredients, salt to taste and make medium soft dough.

Divide the prepared dough into eight to ten equal portions.

Wet your palm with little water and make kebab

Heat sufficient oil in a pan, shallow fry till both sides turn light golden brown

Serve hot with mint chutney and slice of lemon and onions

MUSHROOM CHEESY BURGER

Ingredients:

Mushroom (boiled and chopped)

Potato(boiled) 200 gm

Coriander chopped

Cheese Cheddar Grated

Green Chilli chopped

Salt & black pepper

Burger bun

Onion chopped

Fresh bread crumb

Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced onion

Oil

Mayonnaise

Coriander Powder

Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add onions, green chilli, coriander powder and sauté till soft and translucent. Add mushrooms and sauté till the moisture evaporates

Take a bowl, add this mixture to the boiled potatoes and mix well. Add coriander leaves, salt and black pepper and mixwell.

Scrape the mixture onto a plate and freeze just until no longer hot, about 5 minutes

Divide into small section, roll and shape it into patties. Then roll it over the breadcrumbs

In a nonstick skillet pan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the patties and cook until brownon both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side

Transfer the patties in a plate and preheat the pan to toast the burger bun. Slit bun from the middle and toast until the burgers are firm and cooked.

Spread mayonnaise and place the lettuce leaves, lot of cheese, sliced tomato, sliced onion and burger patty.

Place the other half of the burger, serve with tomato ketchup & enjoy!

WATERMELON FRESCA

Ingredients:

Watermelon

Water

Lemon

Mint

Honey

Sugar

Method:

Place watermelon, sugar and 100ml of water into blender. Blend well.

Strain liquid into the jar and add the remaining water.

Add ice to your glasses and add some fresh lime juice to each glass and stir.

Taste and add more lime if needed. Then add blended watermelon into the glasses.

Garnish with your choice of lime wheels, mint or watermelon wedges.

A time to honour the friends who make our world shine with laughter, love, and understanding, reminding us that true companionship is a treasure to cherish forever. On this day let’s treat our friends with a scrumptious recipe of Chapli Kebab by Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome.

CHAPLI KEBAB

Ingredients:

Mutton mince

tender Coriander stems

medium size Onions

medium size Tomato

Green chillies

Coriander leaves

Half Egg

Chapli Kebab Masala

Chilli flakes

Dry Pomegranate seeds

Carom seeds

roasted Gram flour

hard-boiled Eggs

Ginger

fresh Pomegranate pearls

Salt to taste

Method:

Masala

Place a pan over medium heat and allow it to warm up. Then, introduce coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, black cardamom seeds, and salt to taste. Toast the mixture until it emanates a pleasant aroma.

Turn off the heat and let the pan cool down. Once cooled, transfer the toasted spices to a grinder jar and coarsely grind them.

Empty the ground spices into a bowl, incorporate chili flakes, and thoroughly mix everything. Set it aside for later use

Kebab

Place mutton mince in a large bowl, season with salt according to your taste, and thoroughly combine the ingredients.

In a separate bowl, add grated onion and salt to taste. Mix well, then squeeze the onion to remove any excess water. Transfer the onion to the prepared mixture and mix thoroughly.

Incorporate tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves, and a half-beaten egg into the mixture.

Add the prepared chapli kebab masala, chili flakes, dry pomegranate seeds, and carom seeds. Ensure all the ingredients are well mixed.

Introduce roasted gram flour, grated boiled eggs, ginger, fresh pomegranate pearls, and salt to taste. Mix everything together thoroughly.

Frying

On a flat tawa or pan, heat oil over medium heat for shallow frying.

Moisten your hands with water and take a portion of the meat mixture, shaping it into patties directly on the pan.

Serving

Once the kebabs are cooked on one side, flip them over and allow them to cook on the other side.

Fry the kebabs until a golden crust forms on both sides and they are evenly cooked.

Place the cooked kebabs on absorbent paper to remove any excess fat.

In the same pan, add sliced tomato, green chillies, and salt to taste. Fry them for 2 minutes.

Remove the tomato and green chillies from the pan and set them aside on a plate for later use.

Transfer the prepared kebabs to a serving dish and garnish them with tomato, fried green chillies, pomegranate pearls, and mint leaves.

Serve the kebabs hot with mint chutney. (IANS)