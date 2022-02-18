Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam sets Rs 3,096 crore budget for 2022-23

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh)– The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the affairs of the world’s richest Hindu temple here, on Thursday approved its budget for 2022-23, with revenue estimates pegged at Rs 3,096.40 crore.

For the current year, the lion’s share of revenues totalling Rs 1000 crore are anticipated from the temple ‘Hundi’ or devotees’ offerings. Similarly, interest receipts are expected to generate Rs 668.51 crore, while Rs 365 crore is expected to be realised from laddu and other ‘prasadam’ sales.

The highest expenditure of Rs 1,360.15 crore is towards human resource payments followed by material purchases and engineering capital works at Rs 489.50 crore and Rs 220 crore, respectively.

The TTD Board, headed by chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, cleared the annual budget for 2022-23, and the revised budget estimates of Rs 3,000.76 crore for the year 2021-22.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that it has been decided to provide free food to all pilgrims at Tirumala. He said that in future, private restaurants and eateries will not be allowed to operate out of Tirumala. (IANS)