Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi– Global tech leaders Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai on Friday extended their wishes for Diwali, the festival of lights.

Apple CEO shared a post along with a picture clicked by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra.

“Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights!,” Cook wrote on X.

Cook shared a photo by Vohra, clicked on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, which shows earthen lamps placed on a bed of rose petals. iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in September.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet also extended his wishes for Diwali.

“Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with warmth and light!” he wrote on X.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared Diwali wishes along with a message about the significance of the festival.

“Light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, hope over despair. That’s the Promise of Diwali,” he wrote.

“My family wishes all of you and your families an incredibly Happy Diwali!”

Meanwhile, NASA, the US space agency also extended greetings for the festival of lights, with a picture of Omega Nebula.

“Wishing you a joyful #Diwali! Just as the cosmos lights up our universe with endless wonder, Diwali illuminates our homes and hearts,” NASA wrote. The space agency also shared an image of a hotbed of star formation within M17, aka the Omega Nebula, captured by the Hubble spacecraft.

Earlier, NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams also shared a video message on Diwali from the International Space Station.

“Greetings from the ISS. This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS,” said the Indian-origin astronaut.

“My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals. Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails,” she added. (IANS)