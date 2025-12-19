Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya Power India to 231/5 Against South Africa in Fifth T20I

- Advertisement -

AHMEDABAD, India — Half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya propelled India to a formidable 231 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs against South Africa in the fifth T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Varma and Pandya put together a decisive 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket, swinging the momentum firmly in India’s favor. Varma scored 73 off 45 balls, while Pandya smashed 63 from just 38 deliveries, bringing up his half-century in only 16 balls — the second-fastest fifty by an Indian men’s batter in T20 internationals.

Sanju Samson, drafted into the XI in place of the injured Shubman Gill, contributed a fluent 37, while Abhishek Sharma provided early impetus with a brisk 34 during a 63-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles continued as he was dismissed for five, but the setback was quickly erased by Varma and Pandya’s aggressive counterattack.

Shivam Dube added the finishing touches in the final over, striking a six and a four to push India past the 230 mark. For South Africa, seam-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch was the most effective, returning figures of 2 for 44, though the visitors were largely unable to contain India’s batting onslaught.

Asked to bat first on a black-soil pitch, India started at a brisk pace, racing to 25 without loss in two overs. Abhishek Sharma pierced the off-side field repeatedly against Marco Jansen, hitting three fours in the second over, before Samson capped it with a lofted six over mid-on.

South Africa suffered an early scare when wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock injured his finger while collecting the ball in the opening over. Despite visible discomfort, he continued after receiving treatment. Samson and Abhishek continued to dominate the bowling, taking the partnership past fifty before Bosch broke through, inducing Abhishek to glove a bouncer down the leg side, with de Kock completing the catch.

Spin was introduced after the powerplay, with Donovan Ferreira and George Linde brought into the attack. India continued to score freely, though Linde struck in his second over, bowling Samson with a delivery that pitched on leg and clipped off stump.

Suryakumar Yadav’s lean run extended when he was caught at mid-off off Bosch for five, ending the year without a T20I fifty. From 115 for 3 in the 12th over, India’s innings accelerated sharply as Pandya and Varma launched a sustained assault on the South African bowlers.

Pandya raced to 31 off just seven balls, taking apart Bosch and Linde with a flurry of fours and sixes. Varma reached his fifty with a crisp boundary off Lungi Ngidi, while Pandya continued his blitz, smashing Bosch for a four and two sixes to reach his 16-ball half-century at a strike rate of 252.

Pandya was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over, picking out deep midwicket off Ottniel Baartman. Two balls later, Varma was run out for 73, but Dube ensured India finished strongly, striking a six and a four to cap a dominant batting display.

Brief scores: India 231/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 73, Hardik Pandya 63; Corbin Bosch 2-44, Ottniel Baartman 1-39) vs South Africa. (Source: IANS)