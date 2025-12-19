India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise $1.69 Billion to $688.94 Billion

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.689 billion to $688.94 billion for the week ended December 12, according to data released Friday by the Reserve Bank of India.

Gold reserves rose by $758 million during the week to $107.741 billion, the central bank said. India’s holdings of Special Drawing Rights increased by $14 million to $18.735 billion.

The latest increase follows a gain of nearly $1.03 billion in the previous week, when foreign exchange reserves climbed to $687.26 billion for the week ended December 5. During that period, gold reserves rose by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion, while SDRs increased by $93 million to $18.721 billion.

The RBI said it continues to closely monitor developments in the foreign exchange market and intervenes when necessary to ensure orderly market conditions.

Separately, India has reported a sharp rise in foreign direct investment commitments this year. Total FDI inflows during the first half of the 2025–26 financial year stood at $50.36 billion, a 16 percent increase from $43.37 billion in the same period a year earlier, marking the highest-ever FDI inflow for the first half of a financial year, Parliament was informed earlier this month.

Official data show that gross FDI inflows have grown from just over $34 billion in 2012–13 to more than $80 billion in 2024–25. India also recorded a strong rebound in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, with FDI inflows rising more than 18 percent year over year to $35.18 billion during the April–September 2025 period.

The government has said the rising trend in capital repatriation reflects strong investor returns and underscores India’s standing as a reliable investment destination. Authorities have also pointed to the use of free trade agreements to promote export diversification and attract additional foreign investment. (Source: IANS)