TiE Boston Announces Five Renowned Keynotes at TiECON East 2023

BOSTON–TiE Boston has announced five renowned Keynotes at TiECON East 2023, New England’s largest conference of and for entrepreneurs, on April 27th and 28th, 2023, at the Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA.

“We are delighted to have renowned speakers as keynotes this year with John Sculley, Chairman of RxAdvance, and ex-CEO of Apple and Pepsi, Pooja Ika, Founder & CEO eternalHealth, Jeff Bussgang, Co-Founder & General Partner of FlyBridge and Lecturer from Harvard Business School, Helen Grenier, CEO at Tertill and ex-Chairman/President of iRobot Corporation and Dr. Rama Ramakrishnan, Professor at MIT Sloan School of Management,” said TiECon East Chair Sunita Kanchinadam, a corporate executive from State Street Bank. “The Closing Keynote by Raj Sharma, Managing Director, Merrill Wealth Management, will comprise a panel discussion with successful entrepreneurs who found their purpose and calling beyond wealth creation and entrepreneurship, into philanthropy.”

This is an annual conference hosted by TiE Boston, at the Westin Hotel, Waltham bringing together like-minded professionals driven by Innovation through disruptive solutions. Each year, industry experts with successful track record, from established companies are invited to share their stories and journeys with the TiE Boston community and its extended members. The conference is open to the larger community as well, in the true spirit of nurturing entrepreneurship.

There is also a fantastic lineup of industry professionals across all the various panel discussions from Healthcare, Life Sciences, ESG, CyberSecurity, Web3 and Advanced Manufacturing & Materials.

This one and half day event has a special session as a spotlight on the persona of an entrepreneur taking the core mission of TiE Boston founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs to the next level. Ms. Kanchinadam said that this event has something of interest for any professional from any sector that has an intellectually curious mind.

TiE is the world’s largest not-for-profit network dedicated to helping startups grow. In 25 years the TiE Network has reached 16,000 members across 14 countries and contributed to $350B in wealth creation. TiE Chapters around the world have become a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and investors to interact with one another & forge long-lasting relationships.