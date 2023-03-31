Bollywood Roundup: Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Suniel Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Esha takes Suniel Shetty’s help for ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’ stunts

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Esha Deol has shared her experience of performing all the stunts by herself on the sets of ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’.

Working with Suniel Shetty, she says, has helped her perfect her action skills.

She said: “All the action sequences have been performed by me. Fighting against the cool and calm Anna, was a wonderful experience. Got lots of takeaways from him as he is a pro at it. Having worked with Anna in the past, so there was a certain level of comfort and we had fun times shooting for the project. The action scenes with him were especially awesome to shoot. I have immense respect for him.”

Esha, who made her acting debut with ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’, and later worked in ‘Dhoom’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Dus’, and ‘No Entry’, further briefed about her character in the series.

“My character is transitional and portrays the journey of a girl coming from a small town. She is a girl on a mission. No muss no fuss. Bold and gutsy,” she concluded.

The show features Suniel Shetty as A.C.P. Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda, alongside Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra.

Sharad Kelkar’s ‘work culture shock’ moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai– Sharad Kelkar, who can be seen in the just-released streaming film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, has shared that he experienced a culture shock when he worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

The actor started his career in 2004 with the show ‘Aakrosh’ in which he played Inspector Sachin Kulkarni. The show aired on Doordarshan.

He kept doing films in regional languages and Hindi and then eventually landed a role in the Bhansali directorial ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, starring Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The actor said during the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast, hosted by Cyrus Broacha, “One of my initial films was ‘Ram-Leela’. So I went to the sets on the first day, and there was a crowd of 1,000 people, plus the crew, plus the main actors. ‘Aur hum dedh din rehearsal kar rahe the’ (we were doing rehearsals for a day-and-a-half).”

He added, “‘Aur mujhe aise lag raha tha ki kitne paise waste ho rahe hai. Itne mein toh main 13-15 min shoot kardeta (I felt, so much of money is being wasted, I would have shot 13 to 15 minutes of scenes in this time). Because I came from TV, it came as a shocker for me. But once I did the film and we went for the screening, I saw the movie and then I hugged Sanjay (Bhansali) sir.”

‘Cyrus Says’ of IVM Podcasts is hosted by Cyrus Broacha. The episode is available for streaming on YouTube.

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots