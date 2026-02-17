Three Killed, Three Critically Injured in Shooting at Rhode Island Arena

- Advertisement -

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting at an arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a youth hockey event, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena while a hockey program involving students from multiple schools was underway. The venue was crowded with students and parents when gunfire erupted, prompting a rapid police response.

Authorities said the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the attack. Preliminary information suggests the gunman may have targeted members of his own family. Among those killed was a young girl.

Three victims who were wounded by gunfire were transported to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said officers responded to reports of active gunfire and quickly secured the scene. Schools involved in the event confirmed that all students were accounted for, while officials worked to coordinate safe reunification with families.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said state police were assisting local law enforcement and expressed his condolences to the community, saying he was praying for everyone affected.

Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained in place, with helicopters seen flying overhead during the response.

The shooting has renewed concerns about gun violence in public spaces across the United States. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. (Source: IANS)