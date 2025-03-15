This is a Great Time to Start Gardening in New England: Why Not Begin with Indian Vegetables

- Advertisement -

By Upendra Mishra

BOSTON—As the gardening season begins in New England, the air is warming, the days are growing longer, and the last traces of snow have melted away. For seasoned gardeners, the itch to get started is undeniable. You’ve probably already begun planning your garden for the season, figuring out which crops to plant and where to put them.

But if you’re new to gardening or simply curious about starting something fresh this year, March is an excellent time to begin thinking about your garden plans. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced green thumb, why not consider starting small—perhaps with a container garden on your deck, balcony, or even along your pathways? And if you’re of Indian or South Asian heritage living in New England, there’s no reason why you can’t grow a variety of Indian vegetables right in your own backyard.

Before diving into the specifics of what Indian vegetables to grow, let’s take a moment to appreciate the growing trend of gardening in the United States. Ever since the pandemic, gardening has surged in popularity, with a significant percentage of American households now participating in gardening activities. Market data shows that approximately 55% of U.S. households have a garden, which translates to around 71.5 million gardening households. In fact, the United States is among the top three gardening nations globally.

In addition to the enjoyment of watching flowers bloom and vegetables grow, gardening offers a host of benefits for both mental and physical health, including stress relief and a deeper connection to nature. If you haven’t yet embraced gardening, now is the perfect time to start.

Tips for Gardening in New England (and Growing Indian Vegetables)

What to Do in Your Garden in Late March and Early April?

Before you dive into planting, focus on the basics of garden prep. Late March and early April are great times for cleaning up your garden and removing weeds. Early action here is crucial—if you allow weeds to grow unchecked, they’ll quickly develop strong roots, making them much harder to remove later in the season. Left to their own devices, weeds will flower and spread seeds, making the problem worse. The earlier you tackle it, the easier it will be to maintain a cleaner garden.

This is also an excellent time to turn and loosen the soil in your garden to allow air to circulate. Adding compost at this stage can help enrich the soil, giving your plants a healthy start when it’s time to plant.

When is the Best Time to Plant?

While the urge to start planting might be strong, it’s important to wait until nighttime temperatures consistently hover around 50°F (10°C). The nighttime temperature plays a key role in plant health—if you plant too early, when nighttime temperatures drop below 50°F, plants can become stressed. Though they may survive, they won’t grow vigorously, which means you could end up with fewer, smaller fruits and plants more susceptible to diseases.

In Boston, it looks like nighttime temperatures will reach the 50s starting around early or Mind-May, which will be a great time to begin planting. For the best results, aim to have all your plants in the ground by Memorial Day weekend (May 26, 2025).

What to Plant?

New England offers a climate that’s conducive to growing a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, eggplants, chilies, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, corn, beans, carrots, and peas. These crops thrive in the region’s relatively short growing season.

Indian Vegetables to Grow in New England

If you’re looking to grow some Indian vegetables, you’re in luck! There are a number of Indian vegetables that can thrive in New England’s climate with the right care. Here are some top picks:

Karela (Bitter Melon): Karela, also known as Bitter Melon, is one of the easiest Indian vegetables to grow in New England. It thrives in full sun and, once planted, will produce fruits throughout the summer and into early fall. Karela is a climbing vine, so it’s best to give it plenty of space—like a fence or trellis—and it’s also resistant to deer and other garden pests. Be sure to select the Indian variety, as the Chinese variety is softer and milder.

Lauki (Indian Long Gourd): Lauki, also called Bottled Gourd, is another vegetable that grows well in New England. A single plant can feed your entire family throughout the summer and early fall. Like Karela, Lauki is a creeper, so it needs space to spread out, ideally climbing on fences or trellises. It requires warm, sunny conditions and rich, well-drained soil to thrive.

Dhania (Cilantro): You can easily grow fresh cilantro (dhania) by sowing the seeds directly from your kitchen. Soak the seeds overnight and plant them the following morning for the best results. You can also buy seedlings from garden centers, but growing cilantro from seed gives you the freshest leaves. Keep in mind that cilantro bolts quickly in warm weather, so be sure to trim the flowers regularly to encourage leafy growth.

Mustard and Methi (Fenugreek): Mustard greens and methi (fenugreek) are both easy to grow from seeds you likely already have in your kitchen. These plants thrive in cooler weather and can be harvested for their leaves in early summer. Just sow the seeds directly into the soil for a quick, bountiful harvest.

In addition to these, you can also plant spinach, radishes, corn, peas, chard, and kale from seed. These are all great options for starting your garden early in the season.

Where to Buy Indian Vegetable Plants?

If you’re looking for Indian vegetable plants like Karela and Lauki, one of the best places to visit is Russell’s Garden Center in Wayland, MA, located on Route 20. They often carry a variety of Indian vegetables, and their knowledgeable staff can help you find exactly what you need. If they don’t have what you’re looking for, don’t hesitate to ask—they’re happy to special order plants for customers.

Final Thoughts

Gardening is a rewarding and therapeutic hobby that brings countless benefits, from fresh produce to mental well-being. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, New England’s spring season offers the perfect opportunity to dive into planting. And if you’re of Indian or South Asian descent, why not embrace the season by growing some familiar Indian vegetables in your own backyard?

Enjoy your gardening journey, and may your garden thrive this season!

Happy Gardening!

(Mr. Mishra is managing partner of the Waltham, MA-based diversified media firm The Mishra Group, which publishes Life Sciences Times, Boston Real Estate Times, IndUS Business Journal, and INDIA New England News.) He writes about his three passions: marketing, scriptures, and gardening.)