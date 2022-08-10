- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance has been announced by Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Over the course of its 90-year existence, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has made a commitment to celebrating and protecting Indian culture, as well as holding notable classic and vintage vehicle rallies near its award-winning facilities.

The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will establish a new standard to display the greatest antique and classic cars and motorcycles from India and outside in keeping with this tradition.

The Oberoi Udaivil’s in Udaipur will host The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance in February 2024. The event will honour the outstanding design and craftsmanship of the most coveted and unusual cars in the world, all against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Pichola and the resort’s classic domed architecture. The Concours will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to examine some of the rarest and most historically significant automobiles restored and kept over many generations. These vehicles are owned by Indian royalty and individual collectors.

Shikara ride on Lake Pichola – The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Manvendra Singh Barwani, one of India’s foremost automobile historians, will curate the event. The vehicles and motorcycles will also be judged by a distinguished panel of classic car experts from around the world in various categories. The chief judge will be Sandra Button, chairman of the prestigious and well-known Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, “Oberoi Hotels & Resorts are delighted to host and promote the celebration of beauty, innovation, and craftsmanship that has defined a century of the most exceptional automobiles of the world. Our automotive legacy is amongst the most significant and historically important. With The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, we look forward to placing India on the world’s Concours stage and showcasing the very best of automotive heritage and excellence.”

Manvendra Singh Barwani added, “The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will take the heritage of automobile culture and the history of India to an international level, showcasing the finest vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles. Moreover, with Indian restoration work on par with international standards, we can compete with international entries on our home stage.” (IANS)