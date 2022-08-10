Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Arjun reveals the moment he had a black-eye because of Sonam

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor has candidly shared how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother Arjun Kapoor for recourse, after which the actor ended up with a black eye.

Arjun said: “I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Josh’ where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him.”

The two will be seen on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunny Leone’s first look from ‘Ginna’ released

Chennai– Actor Vishnu Manchu on Wednesday released the first look of actress Sunny Leone, who plays a character called Renuka, in his upcoming film ‘Ginna’.

Donning a gorgeous pink and white playsuit, Sunny looks sensational as ever.

Talking about it, Sunny says, “I had the most amazing time shooting this movie. It was such an honour collaborating with Vishnu who is amongst the most amazing people I have ever worked with. For a star like him to be as grounded as him, is a real learning. He is wonderful and warm, giving his co-stars the space to bring their own. I had the most memorable experience in this movie and can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Directed by Surya, the film, which stars Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, is a wholesome mass entertainer.

A frothy mix of masala with thrill, comedy, action and drama, the first look is making waves on social media.

For his part, Vishnu adds, “Sunny is exactly like her name. She will be a surprise factor in the film. She has such a wonderful vibe. She really gave the film its edge and x-factor. She is bound to surprise everyone with the film as Renuka. Watch out for her!”

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, ‘Ginna’ has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu.

Aamir has outdone himself in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai– Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has showered praise on actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, saying the actor has “outdone himself” in the movie.

Taking to Instagram to pen a long post about the film, which she watched with Aamir himself, the actress wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure and my honour to have watched the film with the man himself, Aamir Khan. So humble and such a lovely human being.

“Director Advait Chandan has adapted ‘Forrest Gump’ into ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ so beautifully by taking us down the memory lane with our Indian history. He goes to prove what an amazing actor Aamir Khan is once again. He just transforms him(self) so effortlessly into all his characters. He has just outdone himself.

“The film is funny, emotional, nostalgic and so touching, all at the same time. So much work has gone into the making of this film. Every scene packed with so much emotion.

“A classic like this can only be remade by this man, making you wonder what will be his next. Kareena Kapoor Khan has done an awesome job of being Rupa.

“Mona Singh does her part so convincingly well and a superb job of being his mother. So beautiful…

“Naga Chaitanya portrays Bala so well. Grounded, heartwarming and really emotional. The audience is immediately touched and an instant connect is formed with all the characters and the film itself. Kudos to the director for making such a beautiful film.

“Thank you Aamir sir for being our Forrest Gump or should I say Laal Singh Chaddha. Wishing the entire team all the very best. Thank you Udhayanidhi Stalin for inviting me to witness this amazing film.”

‘People are quick to criticise’: Big B on why he’s so careful about his social media posts

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s social media posts are a rage but, the actor recently revealed that he mulls over his social media postings a lot as a wrong click or tap on the phone can have serious repercussions on the digital platform.

Talking to a contestant during a recent episode of season 14 of his show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Big B said, “You have to think a lot before writing anything on social media.”

The actor further said that social media is an open ground where people are constantly scrolling through and judging what pops up on their screens.

Furnishing the reason behind being extra careful, he said, “People observe you and they are quick in pointing out the flaws and criticising immediately.”

In the past, Big B has been at the receiving end of trolling. The actor, who started with the trend of personal blogs in India, to express himself later moved over to micro-blogging site Twitter. A peculiar feature of his tweets and Facebook posts are the number assigned to each of his tweet and Facebook post.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tabu gets injured on the sets of ‘Bholaa’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai– On Wednesday morning, Tabu, who is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s actioner titled ‘Bholaa’, escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt.

This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons.

In one take, one of the bikes that was racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash.

The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that flying glass hit Tabu just above her right eye.

Medical help that was available on set said: “The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches.”

Ajay, who was fully in charge of the situation, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure. (IANS)