‘The Mind Told the Body It’s Time to Go’: Ravi Shastri Reflects on Kohli’s Test Retirement

New Delhi– The cricketing world was stunned when Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, just weeks ahead of India’s highly anticipated five-match series in England. But for former India head coach Ravi Shastri, the decision, though surprising to fans, came with quiet clarity.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri revealed a private conversation he had with Kohli days before the announcement. “I spoke to him about it a week before,” Shastri said. “His mind was made up. He told me, ‘I’ve given everything.’ There was a calm in his voice that said it all.”

According to Shastri, Kohli was at peace with his decision. “There were a few questions I asked, but what stood out was his clarity,” he said. “The mind had told the body it’s time to go.”

Kohli’s retirement marks the end of an extraordinary Test career. With 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and a record 40 Test wins as captain in 68 matches, he leaves as India’s most successful Test skipper—surpassing even MS Dhoni.

But Kohli’s legacy goes beyond numbers. His aggressive energy, animated celebrations, and unapologetic passion for the game made him a force of nature on the field—and a captivating figure off it. Under his leadership, India redefined its presence in world cricket.

Shastri, who coached India from 2017 to 2021 and partnered with Kohli during one of the team’s most dominant eras, reflected on the intensity that defined Kohli’s approach. “If Virat committed to something, he gave it everything,” he said. “But being that emotionally and mentally involved—it’s like he was trying to take every wicket, make every catch, call every shot—it’s exhausting. Eventually, it leads to burnout.”

While the announcement shocked fans, Shastri believes it was only a matter of time. “He’s lived under the most intense spotlight for over a decade,” Shastri said. “From Australia to England, he polarized audiences. People loved him, feared him, were frustrated by him—but no one could ignore him.”

Despite expecting Kohli to continue for a few more years, Shastri admitted that mental fatigue often outweighs physical fitness. “I thought he had another two or three years left in him,” he said. “But when the mind is done, it’s done.”

Under Kohli’s leadership, and with Shastri’s guidance, India scaled unprecedented heights: their first-ever Test series win in Australia (2018–19), back-to-back series victories in the West Indies, and a breakthrough tour of Sri Lanka. More importantly, Kohli transformed the team’s identity—championing fitness, making pace bowling a national asset, and instilling belief in winning overseas.

“His impact goes far beyond the runs,” Shastri said. “He changed the fitness culture, made fast bowling fashionable in India again, and gave the team a fearless mindset. He raised the bar for everyone.”

Looking back, Shastri believes Kohli retires with nothing left to prove. “He’s won World Cups, an Under-19 World Cup, led India with unmatched passion, and changed how the game is played in this country,” he said. “Some players retire with unfinished business—not Virat. He’s done it all.” (Source: IANS)