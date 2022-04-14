The Hyatt Regency brand debuts in Uttarakhand

New Delhi– The Hyatt Regency Dehradun, a 263-room hotel is the first Hyatt in Uttarakhand and expands Hyatt’s brand footprint across the country. The hotel, which is part of the Hyatt Regency brand, has been designed with productivity in mind to provide seamless experiences and an energising hub for both leisure and business travellers.

The Hotel is conveniently located in the foothills of one of India’s most popular tourist attractions, Mussoorie, which is known for being a popular destination to escape the summer heat or for a snowy winter getaway. It is well-connected to major Indian cities via air and rail services, and is nestled in the scenic surroundings of Malsi Forest and the Himalayan range. Its easy accessibility from and to neighbouring locations makes it a premier destination for celebrations as well as travellers looking to unwind in pristine natural settings with unobstructed panoramic views.

“We are thrilled to welcome World of Hyatt members and guests to the Hyatt Regency Dehradun, the first Hyatt hotel in Uttarakhand,” said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt’s vice president and country head-India. “The Hyatt Regency Dehradun is the first Hyatt hotel in not only a new geographical location, but also in a new destination where our guests travel and want to experience the hospitality Hyatt hotels provide.”

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Harkaran Singh, General Manager Hyatt Regency Dehradun said, “Hyatt Regency Dehradun has been designed to meet the needs of travelers who seek flexible and energising experiences in pristine surroundings, and offers the perfect setting for celebrations, relaxing stays and everything in between.”

Contemporary Guestrooms

The property has been designed as an urban resort that combines contemporary architecture with earthy tones to provide guests with a stylish, functional, and energising experience. The hotel has 263 guestrooms, including 24 Suites with stunning views of the mountains and Malsi forest. There are six types of rooms available: Regency King/Twin, Regency Club King/Twin with balcony, Regency Deluxe Rooms, Regency Suite, Executive Suite, and Presidential Suite. The property also has 24 interconnected room sets, which are ideal for groups and families. Guests staying in the Club and Suite rooms will have complimentary access to the rooftop Regency Club lounge.

Dining

It offers a multisensory dining experience that includes thoughtfully sourced ingredients, local and global flavours, and genuine hospitality. Hyatt’s commitment to caring for local communities and the environment is emphasised in each restaurant. Locally sourced artisanal retail products from nearby small businesses will be sold at The Market as part of the Hyatt Loves Local initiative. For those looking for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, the rooftop restaurant Beyul serves flavours inspired by mountains and valleys, with dishes ranging from North Indian delicacies to Tibetan classics.

The stylish Malt Bar offers a handpicked selection of ‘world whiskies’ as well as a global beverage menu that includes both classics and cutting-edge offerings. Sky Pool Bar & Deck, the rooftop poolside bar, serves exquisite grill preparations, refreshing cocktails, and teppanyaki ice cream. Range – the cosmopolitan food gallery serves a variety of cuisines, including regional mountain specialties, decadent desserts, fresh baked goods, and beverages, all while overlooking the mountains.

Meetings and Events

Aside from redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, the destination provides a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 33,500 square feet of function space spread across indoor and outdoor venues on various levels. The magnificent Regency Ballroom & Lawns, Vista Lawns, Range Lawns, three spacious Studios, the Pinnacle Lounge, and one boardroom are among them. The spaces are intended to host a variety of events, such as family gatherings, corporate meetings, art exhibitions, and community programmes.

Recreation and Wellness

The Hyatt Regency Dehradun is ideal for guests looking for a relaxing yet productive stay. The StayFit Studio provides a variety of wellness activities, such as mindful meditation practises and yoga sessions, which are held in an outdoor setting against the majestic mountains. The hotel also has a luxurious spa with six treatment rooms and an on-site salon.

Differentiated Experiences for Guests

The hotel provides immersive local area experiences such as food trails, adventure sports, cultural attractions, and guided hikes. While staying at the hotel, families can take advantage of Hyatt’s signature kids’ programme, Camp Hyatt. The programme introduces a variety of engaging experiences for children, such as the introduction of the local Camp Hyatt mascot – the Malsi fawn – and personalised check-in experiences for children, as well as craft projects, pottery making, kite flying, treasure hunts, and more. (IANS)