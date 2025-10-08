Team Confident Sai Sudharsan Will Deliver Soon, Says Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– India’s coaching staff remains confident that young batter B. Sai Sudharsan will soon fulfill his potential, despite a modest start to his Test career, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Wednesday ahead of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sudharsan, the 23-year-old left-hander from Chennai, has scored just 147 runs in seven Tests, with a single half-century to his name. His dismissal for seven in Ahmedabad—trapped leg-before by Roston Chase—highlighted a missed opportunity on a friendly surface against a relatively inexperienced West Indies attack.

“It’s probably a little bit early to be worried or panicked,” ten Doeschate told reporters. “Test cricket these days doesn’t allow for rhythm—five matches in England, then six weeks off before the next one. But that’s the reality of the format now, and he has to find his way through it. We’re fully behind him, and he knows he has the captain’s and team’s backing.”

Sudharsan faces growing pressure to hold onto the No. 3 position amid fierce competition from players such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. Within the current squad, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and all-rounder Washington Sundar are also emerging as potential options.

“He’s under no illusion about the competition,” ten Doeschate said. “There are plenty of good players fighting for spots. We want to see belief from him. He’s a talented player—now he needs to convert that into runs and show he belongs at this level.”

The assistant coach emphasized that there was “no panic” in the camp, particularly after India’s series-opening win. “In a winning team, you can absorb a bit of this. He’s going to get more innings in this series, and we’re confident he’ll make them count,” he added.

Ten Doeschate also praised Jurel, who struck a maiden Test hundred in Ahmedabad and impressed behind the stumps. “We’re really happy with how he’s tracking,” he said. “We always knew he had the skill set. With Rishabh Pant out, it’s given him a good runway to show what he can do.”

The coach revealed that Jurel’s form has put healthy pressure on others in the lineup. “It’s good for the team. He’s working hard in practice—batting against spinners, improving his movement—and it’s paying off,” he said.

At practice, Sudharsan appeared relaxed, joining teammates in a light football session before focusing on slip catching and batting drills. He requested throwdowns against the semi-new ball, suggesting a focus on tightening his technique and footwork.

Ten Doeschate also noted improvements in India’s slip fielding, crediting the younger players for their efforts. “Jaiswal has become a very good slip catcher, and Sai and Devdutt are sharp too. We’re building a core group of reliable fielders, which is encouraging,” he said.

With Rishabh Pant expected to return for the South Africa series next month, the next two Tests could be crucial for Sudharsan’s future in the side. “Look, this is Indian cricket—competition is constant,” ten Doeschate said. “But Sai’s a tough kid. He’ll get the runs he needs. It’s coming.” (Source: IANS)