Sunny Deol Reflects on Patriotism, Says Gen Z Will Carry Forward Legacy of Protecting the Nation

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sunny Deol on Monday shared his views on patriotism and expressed confidence that India’s younger generation will remain committed to safeguarding the country, just as earlier generations have done.

Speaking at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Border 2, Deol praised Generation Z and said today’s youth share the same emotional bond with the nation as their predecessors.

“The country is our mother, and today’s youth also considers it their mother,” Deol said at the event. “They will protect it just like their fathers and great-grandfathers did. I believe today’s youth will do the same. We call it Gen Z or whatever, but it is still a child.”

Deol grew visibly emotional during the event while delivering one of his most iconic dialogues from the original Border. As he recited the line, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak,” his eyes welled up, drawing a strong response from the audience.

The appearance marked Deol’s first professional public event since the death of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

The Border 2 teaser was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai to mark Vijay Diwas. The launch was attended by the film’s lead cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu, and Paramvir Cheema in supporting roles.

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The new film is also inspired by the 1971 conflict and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. (Source: IANS)