Nick Jonas Says Bollywood Track From ‘War 2’ Is His Go-To Hype Song Before Every Show

MUMBAI, India — Nick Jonas has revealed that a Bollywood song has become part of his pre-show ritual, crediting the high-energy track for getting him pumped up before performances on tour.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a video of himself listening to “Aavan Jaavan,” a song from the upcoming film War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. A text overlay on the clip read, “My hype up song before every show on the tour.”

The post quickly caught attention online, with fans noting the growing Bollywood influence in Jonas’ playlists. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, reshared the video on her Instagram Stories, adding to the buzz.

Jonas and Chopra have frequently spoken about embracing each other’s cultures and supporting one another’s careers. The latest post was seen as another example of that cross-cultural connection.

Earlier this month, Chopra publicly praised Jonas after the Jonas Brothers had their handprints set in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Sharing photos from the ceremony, she described him as one of the most sincere and hardworking people she knows.

“So proud of you @nickjonas,” Chopra wrote. “Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me.”

Jonas and Chopra first met at a Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala. Jonas proposed to Chopra on her birthday in July 2018 in London, and the couple later married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

With Jonas now openly embracing Bollywood music as part of his tour routine, fans on both sides of the globe appear eager to see what cultural crossover comes next. (Source: IANS)